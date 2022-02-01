Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $54.92 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $54,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 99.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NMI by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NMI by 80.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 32.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMIH stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

