Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $49.05 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $49,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

