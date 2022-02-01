Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $53,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WPP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WPP by 107.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $82.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

