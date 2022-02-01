Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRF were worth $46,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRF stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.61.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.