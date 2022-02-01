Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 23,190 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $49,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

