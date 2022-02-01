MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,505 shares of company stock worth $11,456,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

