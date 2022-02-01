LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($853.93) to €820.00 ($921.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.00.

LVMUY traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $163.40. 214,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

