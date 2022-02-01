LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €680.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €801.09 ($900.10).

EPA:MC opened at €722.60 ($811.91) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($292.75). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €710.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €678.47.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

