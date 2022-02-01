Luther Burbank Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

