Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $383.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.