LuaSwap (LUA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $170,853.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $170,853.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00116474 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,313,444 coins and its circulating supply is 138,578,528 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.