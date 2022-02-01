LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Andrew Jenner Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,974.46).

LPA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. LPA Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.86.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

