LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Andrew Jenner Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) insider Andrew Jenner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,974.46).
LPA opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. LPA Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.86.
About LPA Group
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.