Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.97 or 0.07186370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.00 or 0.99862538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054079 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

