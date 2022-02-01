Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

