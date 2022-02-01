Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.