Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,930.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

