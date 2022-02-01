Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,350 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 605.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $230.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

