Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,249 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

