Loews Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Loews Corp cut its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 59.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,020. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.43 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

