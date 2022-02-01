Loews Corp Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Loews Corp grew its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

INGR stock remained flat at $$94.70 on Tuesday. 1,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

