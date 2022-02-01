LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

