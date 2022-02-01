Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $74.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lincoln National stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. 1,745,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,379. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

