L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 62.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 575,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 119,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L&F Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LNFA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,076. L&F Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.