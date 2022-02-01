Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 202,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 131,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LXRX stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.