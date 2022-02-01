Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,770,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,164 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $36,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

