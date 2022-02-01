Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $110.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

