Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Lannett has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

