Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.08

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSGOF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.