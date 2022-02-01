Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Sells $78,560.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $78,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

