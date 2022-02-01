Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

