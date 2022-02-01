Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.