Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.