Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $557,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

STX opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.