Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

