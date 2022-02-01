Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE UP opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

