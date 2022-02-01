Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $169.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,510,230. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

