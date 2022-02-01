Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 148.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 272,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

