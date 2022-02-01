Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 34,408 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 590,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,679,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.