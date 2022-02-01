Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 88.6% in January

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a report on Monday, January 10th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PHG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 89,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

