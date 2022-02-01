Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

