Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$34.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

