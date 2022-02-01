Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

