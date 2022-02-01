Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kilroy Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

