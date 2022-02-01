KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

