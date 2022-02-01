KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $21.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $389.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.90 and a 200-day moving average of $371.10. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,227,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $241,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.