Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

