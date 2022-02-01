Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) to “Buy”

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Paragon ID stock remained flat at $$33.84 on Tuesday. Paragon ID has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

Get Paragon ID alerts:

Paragon ID Company Profile

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.