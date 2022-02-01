Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) to “Buy”

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Paragon ID stock remained flat at $$33.84 on Tuesday. Paragon ID has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.
Paragon ID Company Profile
