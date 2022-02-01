KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $408,067.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $69.13 million and approximately $408,067.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $111.92 or 0.00289727 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

