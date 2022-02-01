Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $139,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,175,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.