Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.