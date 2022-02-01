Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $108,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gartner by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

